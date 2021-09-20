Carmigo locating corporate headquarters in Tupelo

TUPELO, Miss. (WJTV) – Carmigo, a new software company, is locating its headquarters in Tupelo, which will create 50 jobs in the city.

Carmigo is an online vehicle marketplace connecting individual sellers with dealers in a one-day auction. The company builds listings for individuals looking to sell a vehicle and then posts them in the marketplace where dealers compete with one another.

The company will be hiring software developers and operations employees to continually improve the current user interface.

Carmigo plans to fill the 50 new jobs over the next two years. For more information about Carmigo, click here.