Carriere man pleads guilty to producing video of minor engaging in sexually explicit conduct

GULFPORT, Miss. (WJTV) – A Carriere man pled guilty to producing a video of a minor engaging in sexually explicit conduct.

According to court documents, Joshua Stockstill, 29, enticed a minor child to engage in sexually explicit conduct in Pearl River County in November of 2018.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) became aware of the video and other images. On July 14, 2021, with the assistance of NCMEC, the FBI in Gulfport identified Stockstill, who was a Picayune Police sergeant, as the producer of the video.

Stockstill will be sentenced on February 24, 2022, at 1:30 p.m. in Gulfport. He faces a maximum penalty of 30 years in prison, followed by a lifetime of supervised release, and a maximum $250,000 fine.