CARROLL COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A Carroll County bridge was damaged by a fire on Monday, September 11.

Deputies said the Carroll County EOC received a call just before 7:30 a.m. concerning a bridge fire.

Firefighters and deputies were dispatched to County Road 64 in the McCarley are behind Bailey Lake. The fire was extinguished, but it caused extensive damage to the bridge.

Authorities said the cause of the fire has been determined to be arson.

The Carroll County Board of Supervisors is offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the arsonist.

A Carroll County bridge was damaged by a fire on Monday, September 11. (Courtesy: Carroll Co. Sheriff’s Office)

“We will not stand for the destruction of county property. A fire can jeopardize the structural integrity of bridges which can prevent access to residents by first responders during an emergency. This is not simply a vandalism problem, this could have put lives in danger,” said Carroll County Sheriff Clint Walker.