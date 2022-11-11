CARROLL COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Deputies said a man was killed during a shooting in Carroll County on Friday, November 11.

The shooting happened around 8:46 a.m. just off of Highway 35, north of Teoc Road.

Carroll deputies discovered Arthur Skinner, 63, of Vaiden, deceased. They said 22-year-old Jatarrius Rias, of Coila, was also at the scene.

Rias was arrested and is being held pending further investigation at Carroll Montgomery Regional Correctional Facility.

According to investigators, witnesses said an altercation happened between the two men, and Skinner was shot once with a handgun.

Authorities said Skinner would have been 64 on Monday, November 14.