CARROLL COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A man was arrested on Friday, November 11 after being accused of unnatural intercourse with animals.

Carroll County deputies executed a search warrant at a home on County Road 316. The search warrant was granted after an investigation.

Deputies said they took possession of evidence from the home including computers. Sharon Stone, Operations Manager with In Defense of Animals, was called in to take custody of several dogs from the home and the neighborhood.

Courtesy: Carroll County Sheriff’s Office

Mike Bobbitt (Courtesy: Carroll County Sheriff’s Office)

Deputies said Mike Bobbitt, 59, was arrested and booked into the Carroll Montgomery Regional Correctional Facility. He was charged with two counts of sexual battery and two counts unnatural intercourse with beast.

Investigators said additional charges may be pending.