CARROLL COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A suspect is in custody after a man was shot in the head on Christmas Day.

Carroll County deputies said they responded to a shots fired call on Carroll County Road 65 on Sunday, December 25 just after 4:30 p.m. When they arrived, they found Sammie Louis Bryant with a single gunshot wound to the head.

Bryant was taken to Tyler Holmes Hospital and was later airlifted to a Jackson hospital where he died.

Deputies said witnesses identified the shooter as Khadarron Denaris Foreman, 28. He was arrested the same day and booked into the Carroll Montgomery Regional Correctional Facility.

Investigators said Foreman is expected to be charged with homicide on Tuesday, December 27.