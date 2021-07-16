Carter named chief of MDWFP’s Law Enforcement Bureau

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks (MDWFP) announced Lt. Col. Jerry Carter has been promoted to colonel and chief of the Law Enforcement Bureau with the agency. He will oversee the daily operations of MDWFP’s law enforcement organization.

Carter is the first African American to become chief of the Law Enforcement Bureau since the creation of the agency in 1932.

“I am truly grateful for this opportunity afforded me by the Executive Director Dr. Sam Polles, and my predecessor Colonel Steve Adcock, and the trust placed in me to move the Law Enforcement Bureau forward. I am totally committed to the agency’s mission, and to providing quality law enforcement services to the citizenry of our great State,” said Carter.

His previous assignments include Boater/Hunter Education Administrator, Coordinator of Communications, Commander of the Honor Guard, Emergency Management Coordinator, and Commander of the North Mississippi Law Enforcement Region,