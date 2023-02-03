BILOXI, Miss. (WJTV) – The U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) seized thousands of CBD supplements and about $2 million in cash after a raid of CBD and kratom stores in Mississippi and North Carolina.

The Sun Herald reported the businesses are owned by Biloxi Councilman Robert Deming III.

The raid happened on January 26, 2023. Agents said the locations of The Candy Shop & Kratom in Biloxi, Gulfport and Ocean Springs were also searched, along with locations in Hattiesburg and Fayette, North Carolina. The newspaper reported Deming’s home was also raided.

Chris Bell, resident agent in charge of the DEA in Gulfport, told the Sun Herald that the DEA was looking for documents in Deming’s home and businesses. According to Bell, the DEA received complaints at the businesses of products that were sold and having ill effects on people.

The DEA plans to release more information about what was recovered during the raids during a news conference next week.

Deming has not been arrested or charged after the raids.