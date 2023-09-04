JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – During the Labor Day holiday, safety experts want to make sure Mississippians are safe on the roads.

According to QuoteWizard, 24% of collisions in Mississippi involved alcohol.

During the 2022 Labor Day holiday travel period, the Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) investigated 143 crashes with three fatalities and made 270 DUI arrests on state and federal highway systems. MHP also issued 1,089 citations for occupant restraint violations during that enforcement period.

Rob Bhatt, an analyst at QuoteWizard, said drivers should stay safe during the Labor Day holiday if they plan to travel to parties and gatherings. With the 2023 football season now underway, Bhatt said everyone should be aware of safe drinking.

“Some important things to do for Labor Day is to not serve too many liquor, and if so, have some non-alcoholic beverages. But this not just for the holidays, but keep this in mind for those college football weekends and just throughout the year,” he said.

Highway traffic will increase on Labor Day weekend as many families from all over the state travel for the final event of the summer. The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) offers these tips to help motorists stay safe this Labor Day weekend:

Buckle up and make sure your passengers do as well.

Make sure all children are in safety seats appropriate for their size.

Don’t drink and drive. Always plan a designated driver when needed.

Allow enough time for travel to avoid excessive speed and observe speed limits.

Eliminate distracted driving activities such as eating or cell phone usage.

Let someone know your destination, your route and when you expect to arrive.