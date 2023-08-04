GULFPORT, Miss. (WJTV) – A Centreville man was sentenced to more than 13 years in prison for conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute fentanyl.

Phillip Montgomery, 41, was sentenced in U.S. District Court in Gulfport.

According to court records, in late 2021, the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) conducted an investigation involving a large drug organization trafficking large quantities of fentanyl in Moss Point.

The investigation revealed that individuals were selling fentanyl that was brought to them by Phillip Montgomery. Prosecutors said Montgomery admitted in court to bringing three kilograms of fentanyl into Jackson County and furnishing it to the individuals involved in the drug trafficking organization in Moss Point.

The case was investigated by the DEA.