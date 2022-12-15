BILOXI, Miss. (WJTV) – A Louisiana man’s felony child abuse charge has been upgraded to capital murder after a four-month-old child died from the injuries they suffered earlier this month.

Just before 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, December 10, Biloxi police responded to a hotel room on Beach Boulevard in reference to an unresponsive child. The four-month-old child was taken by ambulance to a local hospital for serious, potentially life-threatening injuries.

Medical personnel determined that the child’s injuries were consistent with abuse. Investigators identified Christian Angel Cookmeyer, 26, of Belle Chasse, Louisiana, as the person caring for the child when the injuries allegedly happened.

Biloxi police said a felony amount of an illegal, controlled substance was found. It was also determined that Cookmeyer was caring for the child while allegedly within the immediate vicinity of the controlled substance.

Initially, Cookmeyer was charged with felony child abuse. But on Wednesday, December 14, officials with the Biloxi Police Department said the child died from their injuries. Cookmeyer’s charges were upgraded to capital murder.

He was denied bond in Harrison County court. If convicted, he could be sentenced to life in prison or death.