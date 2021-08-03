Chatbot aims to help Mississippians navigate Justice Court

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Center for Justice (MCJ) and Mississippi Access to Justice Commission (MAJC) partnered with Cambria Solutions to develop a virtual court navigator (VCN) or chatbot to help answer questions and provide information to better understand the Justice Court system.

The chatbot is featured on MSJusticeCourtHelp.com, which is a site developed by the nonprofits. The chatbot, named “Lex,” offers access to free legal information for the state’s Justice Court system, which handles civil cases of $3,500 or less, misdemeanor criminal cases, and some traffic offenses.

“The chatbot is designed to respond to everyday questions in conversational language,” said Beth Orlansky, Advocacy Director for the Mississippi Center for Justice in Jackson. “The chatbot helps level the playing field.”

The goals of this project are to provide: