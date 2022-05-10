RAYMOND, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Mississippi State University (MSU) Extension Service said gardeners who want to preserve their abundant harvests by canning should make their list and check it twice, now before it’s time to begin canning.

Home canners should be sure they have the right recipes and equipment for the foods they intend to preserve. They should also make sure they inspect all their equipment.

First, check for all needed equipment:

boiling-water canner

pressure canner

canning thermometer

approved, threaded, home-canning jars with two-piece lids

canning lids and rings

canning utensils

jar lifter for removing hot jars from a canner

big-mouth funnel to help pack foods into jars

headspace gauge to ensure the proper distance between the surface of food and underside of the jar lid

clean cloth or paper towels to wipe the rims of jars before putting lids on

narrow spatula for removing air bubbles from jars

magnetic lid wand to help remove metal lids from hot water

Second, inspect all equipment to ensure it is safe to use and that canned items will reach the pressure and temperature to properly seal and kill harmful bacteria that could cause food spoilage or foodborne illness.

Inspect the canner:

Check the gasket for cracks. Replace if cracks are present.

Ensure that petcocks, vents and safety valves are not clogged.

Have dial gauge canners tested to make sure they are accurate. Check with the local Extension office for testing availability.

Check jars on hand for cracks, and note the sizes available to ensure there are enough.

Buy new lids. Never reuse canning lids.

Check ring bands for dents and rust. Replace if either or both are present.

Check the jar lifter, bubble freer and headspace gauge to ensure they are in proper working order.

Ensure there are enough pots and pans for blanching.

Check other needed equipment, including knives, vegetable peelers and long-handled spoons.

Janet Jolley, agent with the MSU Extension Service in Marshall County, said some equipment is an absolute necessity to preserve foods properly. Home canners cannot do without a boiling-water canner, a pressure canner, a jar lifter, jars, lids and rings, and a clean cloth or paper towels.

However, some equipment may not be necessary but does make the process easier. Nonessential items include a canning funnel, a bubble freer and a magnetic lid wand. A plastic knife can be used to release bubbles. Do not use a metal knife. It could damage the jars.

Electric pressure cookers, also called multicookers, are not recommend to be used in home canning.