JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Five Mississippi Lottery players have been randomly selected as winners from the May 3 Wheel of Fortune Winner’s Choice drawing.

The Mississippi Lottery notified the winners from Ocean Springs, Laurel, Gautier, Vicksburg and Columbus via certified letters on May 4. Winners have 10 calendar days from the receipt of the letter to mail the required information back to Lottery headquarters.

The Lottery is required to verify all winners before the next steps of awarding a prize can be completed.

The Winner’s Choice Prizes are: