JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Maintenance crews with the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) will perform chip seal operations across central Mississippi beginning on Monday, August 22, weather permitting.

According to MDOT, chip sealing is a thin film of heated asphalt liquid sprayed on the road surface, followed by the placement of small stone chips. The chips are then compacted to orient the chips for maximum adherence to the asphalt.

“These chip sealing efforts are critical in improving and maintaining our state highway system. It helps provide a safer and more durable road network,” said Central Transportation Commissioner Willie Simmons. “Motorists are encouraged to slow down, pay attention along these routes, and if possible, plan an alternate route during hours of operation.”

During chip seal operations, flagmen will be on site to direct traffic. Drivers should be prepared to stop and expect delays during operating hours. Drivers may also encounter loose materials on the roadway for several days following sealing operations.

Chip seal operations are planned on the following routes beginning Monday, August 22:

6.4 miles of the Interstate 20 eastbound frontage road in Hinds County, from Bolton to Norrell Road, for three days.

8.1 miles of the I-20 westbound frontage road in Hinds County, from Bolton to Edwards, for three days.

20.8 miles of State Route 489 in Newton County, from 0.3 miles north of the Scott County line to one mile south of State Route 492, for seven days.

3.7 miles of State Route 395 in Neshoba County, from State Route 19 to the Winston County line, for two days.

7.8 miles of State Route 482 in Neshoba County, from State Route 16 to State Route 491, for three days.

9.4 miles of State Route 486 in Neshoba County, from 1.4 miles east of SR 16 to SR 491, for four days.

“Motorists are reminded that there will be lane closures along these routes during chip seal operations,” said Simmons. “Please pay attention to roadside workers, equipment and signage. It is important to be extra cautious due loose material during the sealing and for a short time after.”