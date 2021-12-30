Choctaw County deputies search for escaped inmate

CHOCTAW COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A state inmate escaped from Choctaw County on Wednesday, December 29.

WCBI reported Andrew Emerick, 28, was last seen Wednesday morning. He is five foot and ten inches tall and weighs 140 pounds. He has red hair and brown eyes.

Choctaw County deputies said he was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, a black hooded zip jacket and a white and blue cap.

Emerick was convicted for grand larceny and possession of a controlled substance with the intent to distribute in Lafayette County. Deputies said he was scheduled for a court hearing in Panola County on Thursday, December 30.

Anyone with information about his location can call the Choctaw County Sheriff’s Office at (205)-459-2166.