CHOCTAW, Miss. (WJTV) – On July 14 through 17, the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians will hold the 71st edition of the Choctaw Indian Fair.

Taking the Main Stage at this year’s festivities are top Country and Contemporary Christian music artists:

Thursday, July 15, 2021 – Jimmie Allen

Friday, July 16, 2021 – Zach Williams

Saturday, July 17, 2021 – Brett Young

For more information and updates, click here.