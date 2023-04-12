LOUISVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) – On Wednesday, the Choctaw Resort Development Enterprise (CRDE) held a groundbreaking ceremony on a new travel plaza in Louisville.

The 18,000-square-foot facility, which will be located on South Church Street, will have 150 slot machines, a Sportsbook lounge, 3,000 square feet of retail space, a family-friendly restaurant, and fueling stations for commercial and passenger vehicles.

“This project has been discussed for some time and today it is great to see it come to fruition as we break ground,” said Tribal Chief Cyrus Ben. “This is a new project for CRDE that represents business growth for our Tribe. I am excited for both the Crystal Ridge community nearby and for the Winston County/City of Louisville community. We have a wonderful working relationship and as Tribal Chief for the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians, it is a great moment for me that we can work together to collectively better provide for our people.”

The Louisville Travel Plaza is a preliminary project name only. Chief Ben announced a Tribal-wide contest to give a permanent name to the new facility.

(Courtesy: Pearl River Resort)

(Courtesy: Pearl River Resort)

(Courtesy: Pearl River Resort)

The 24/7 travel plaza will be set on 18 acres of Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians reservation land, the Crystal Ridge Community, located in the city limits of Louisville. The $25 million dollar project is expected to employ approximately 100 people and the target opening is the Summer of 2024.