Choctaw Tribal Chief appoints public safety director

CHOCTAW, Miss. (WJTV) – On Tuesday, Tribal Chief Cyrus Ben announced his appointment of Gabriel “Butch” Billie to the position of Director of the Department of Public Safety (DPS).

“Mr. Billie’s status as a veteran and his many years and range of experience in the law enforcement field will serve him well,” said Ben. “Butch has worked in Choctaw Wildlife and Parks, Choctaw Police Department, and most recently in the Criminal Investigation Division, all of which are part of the Department of Public Safety. I know he will thrive in this position.”

According to city officials, Billie will have oversight of all areas under the Department of Public Safety which are: Choctaw Wildlife and Parks, including Animal Control; Choctaw Police Department; Choctaw Security; and Choctaw Detention Center, adult, and youth.