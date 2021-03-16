Choctaw tribal chief congratulates Haaland for becoming first-ever Native American US cabinet secretary

CHOCTAW, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians’ Tribal Chief Cyrus Ben congratulated U.S. Representative Deb Haaland after she was confirmed by the U.S. Senate as the first Native American U.S. Secretary of the Department of the Interior.

Yesterday, the U.S. Senate voted to confirm Representative Deb Haaland as the first Native American to serve as Secretary of the Department of the Interior. This historic and symbolic confirmation gives us great hope that underrepresented voices will be elevated in the Biden Administration.

I have had the pleasure of meeting with Deb Haaland on multiple occasions and am confident she will do an excellent job in this new role. In her statement before the Committee on Energy and Natural Resources, Rep. Haaland said, ‘I hope this nomination would be an inspiration for Americans – moving forward together as one nation and creating opportunities for all of us.’

I look forward to working with soon-to-be Secretary Haaland and her team at the Interior Department. On behalf of the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians, I offer our heartfelt congratulations. Let us lift her up in prayer as she prepares for the important work ahead.”

Cyrus Ben, Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians’ Tribal Chief