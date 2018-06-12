Choctaws approve collegiate and professional sports betting

The Mississippi Band of Choctaws is on a fast track to offer sports betting at its casinos in Philadelphia, Mississippi. The tribe voted to allow sports betting after the U-S Supreme Court struck down the Professional and Amateur Sports Profession Act on May 14, 2018.

A spokesperson for the tribe says Philadelphia’s close proximity to three college towns with major SEC teams positions their casinos to take advantage of the change in law.

No word on exactly when betting capability will be in place or whether they will be able to capitalize on Mississippi State’s upcoming appearance in the College World Series.