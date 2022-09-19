OXFORD, Miss. (WJTV) – A choking infant was saved by an Oxford police officer on Thursday, September 15.

Officials with the Oxford Police Department (OPD) said a report was made to 911 about an infant not being able to breath.

Officer Ortiz arrived to the scene quickly to find that the child was choking. She flipped him over and began lifesaving measures. Whatever was lodged in the infant’s throat was removed and he was able to breath again.

The infant was taken to an emergency room, OPD officials said he’s okay now. Officer Ortiz was commended for remaining calm in a panicked situation.

