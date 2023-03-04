TUNICA COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Testing revealed the first positive case of chronic wasting disease (CWD) in Tunica County.

Officials with the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks (MDWFP) said since February 2018, a total of 206 CWD-positive white-tailed deer have been detected across ten counties.

MDWFP officials said the hunter-harvested doe was considered “suspect positive” through initial testing and later confirmed by the Wisconsin Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory.

More information about CWD can be found on the MDWFP’s website.