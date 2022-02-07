MARSHALL COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Hunters and landowners in Mississippi are invited to attend an upcoming group discussion on chronic wasting disease on Friday, February 25.

“White-Tailed Deer and Chronic Wasting Disease: Hunter and Landowner Group Discussion” will be hosted by the Mississippi State University Extension Service at the Extension office in Marshall County at 11:00 a.m.

MSU Extension faculty and specialists will gather input on how the deer disease affects hunting leases and land values through structured question-and-answer sessions with participants on their perceptions and experiences.

The registration deadline is Monday, February 21 at 5:00 p.m. An RSVP is required to attend. For disability accommodation and to RSVP, contact Shaun Tanger at 225-397-6882 or email smt489@msstate.edu.