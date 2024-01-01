JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi ended the year on a bad note as it relates to Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD).

The state had more confirmed cases of CWD in 2023 than in all other years combined. The disease first appeared in the state in 2018 but was first identified in 1967 in Colorado.

Here is what you need to know about the deadly disease affecting deer and other animals across North America.

What is CWD?

According to the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries & Parks (MDWFP), CWD is caused by a contagious, fatal prion, or abnormal protein, that affects cervids such as white-tailed deer, elk, and mule deer. These prions affect the nervous systems of these animals and are found throughout their bodies. Higher concentrations of CWD prions are found in the eyes, lymph nodes, and nervous tissues.

For some animals, it may be a year or more before symptoms develop, which can include drastic weight loss (wasting), stumbling, listlessness, and other neurologic symptoms. Infected animals shed prions through saliva, feces, blood, and urine. Deer only look sick for the last six to eight weeks of their lives.

Other animals can become infected through direct contact with an infected animal and indirect contact with an infected environment. Once the disease occurs in an area, evidence demonstrates eradication is unlikely.

CWD may have mutated from scrapie, a disease similar to CWD that infects sheep. CWD has spread across North America. It was not discovered in Mississippi until 2018. Since then, there have been 267 confirmed cases, including at least 137 cases in 2023 according to MDWFP.

Is it safe to CWD-infected meat?

According to the Mississippi State University Deer Ecology and Management Lab, the health effects of consuming deer infected with CWD are unknown. However, health officials do not recommend doing so. Another prion disease, mad cow disease, makes animal meat harmful to humans.

What are CWD Management Zones?

There have been at least one case confirmed across 12 counties in Mississippi. All or part of 16 counties have Mississippi CWD Management Zones. Claiborne County west of the Mississippi River are subject to rules of a Louisiana CWD Management Zone – These zones are in counties with confirmed or likely cases of animals with CWD. They require hunters and those who process deer to implement certain practices or restrictions to reduce the risk of chronic wasting disease spreading in that county or neighboring counties.

There are two main regulations within these zones.

Supplemental feeding is banned in any CWD Management Zone (salt licks, mineral licks, and feeders). Direct contact with prions is the most effective means of transmitting CWD. Research indicates saliva may have the highest concentration of prions. Thus, to minimize the concentration of deer and the potential spread of CWD, supplemental feeding is banned within any CWD Management Zone.

Carcasses may not be transported outside of any management zone. Only the below products may leave:

Cut/wrapped meat (commercially or privately) Deboned meat Hides with no head attached Bone-in leg quarters Finished taxidermy Antlers with no tissue attached Cleaned skulls or skull plates (no brain tissue) Hunters may transport a deer head to a permitted taxidermist participating in the CWD collection program.

There are dozens of sample drop-off points throughout the state, including in areas with no confirmed cases of CWD. Click here to find the nearest one closest to you.

What can I do about CWD?

The Mississippi State University Deer Ecology and Management Lab recommends doing the following to help curtail the spread of CWD.

Engage with your local wildlife agency about management and regulations to stay informed. Adhere to management zone regulations, if applicable.

Continue hunting. Doing so helps to keep deer density low, which will help decrease the spread of CWD.

Use check stations. Taking harvested deer to a check station or submitting its head at a freezer drop-off location enables your wildlife agency to monitor for CWD. Knowing when and where CWD arrives and what percentage of deer in the population are infected allows biologists to recommend the most appropriate management actions.

Report skinny or sick-looking deer on trial cameras or while hunting to your wildlife agency. Reporting allows sampling of that deer and may help track CWD spread.

Follow local guidelines about disposing of deer carcasses and parts. Unsafe disposal could contaminate the environment with prions and infect more deer.

Reach out to elected representatives. They could help pass legislation to support state and federal CWD management and research.

