The real estate frenzy spurred by the coronavirus pandemic continues, though at a slower pace. Buyers are still competing for a limited supply of housing, driving up prices for affordable properties.

The typical home value in the United States was a record $351,423 in August, 1.3% higher than the year before.

Increasing mortgage rates have slowed growth, with prices even declining in some places. But some areas are still seeing price jumps compared to the year before.

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest-growing home prices in Mississippi using data from Zillow. Cities are ranked by the dollar change in the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes from the 12 months ending in August 2023. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib.

#50. Ackerman

– Typical home value: $127,303

– 1-year price change: +$2,123 (+1.7%)

– 5-year price change: +$36,179 (+39.7%)

– Metro area: not in a metro area

#49. Iuka

– Typical home value: $174,900

– 1-year price change: +$2,186 (+1.3%)

– 5-year price change: +$56,680 (+47.9%)

– Metro area: not in a metro area

#48. Starkville

– Typical home value: $250,226

– 1-year price change: +$2,291 (+0.9%)

– 5-year price change: +$54,520 (+27.9%)

– Metro area: Starkville, MS

#47. Ellisville

– Typical home value: $180,068

– 1-year price change: +$2,350 (+1.3%)

– 5-year price change: +$44,749 (+33.1%)

– Metro area: Laurel, MS

#46. Pascagoula

– Typical home value: $132,645

– 1-year price change: +$2,495 (+1.9%)

– 5-year price change: +$35,265 (+36.2%)

– Metro area: Gulfport-Biloxi, MS

#45. Pittsboro

– Typical home value: $126,161

– 1-year price change: +$2,539 (+2.1%)

– 5-year price change: data not available

– Metro area: not in a metro area

#44. Calhoun City

– Typical home value: $96,499

– 1-year price change: +$2,690 (+2.9%)

– 5-year price change: data not available

– Metro area: not in a metro area

#43. West Point

– Typical home value: $130,987

– 1-year price change: +$2,818 (+2.2%)

– 5-year price change: +$39,801 (+43.6%)

– Metro area: West Point, MS

#42. Vardaman

– Typical home value: $105,767

– 1-year price change: +$3,107 (+3.0%)

– 5-year price change: data not available

– Metro area: not in a metro area

#41. Lynchburg

– Typical home value: $247,648

– 1-year price change: +$3,116 (+1.3%)

– 5-year price change: +$86,786 (+54.0%)

– Metro area: Memphis, TN-MS-AR

#40. Mooreville

– Typical home value: $208,800

– 1-year price change: +$3,284 (+1.6%)

– 5-year price change: +$55,553 (+36.3%)

– Metro area: Tupelo, MS

#39. Banner

– Typical home value: $144,953

– 1-year price change: +$3,325 (+2.3%)

– 5-year price change: data not available

– Metro area: not in a metro area

#38. Sumrall

– Typical home value: $251,744

– 1-year price change: +$3,726 (+1.5%)

– 5-year price change: +$62,113 (+32.8%)

– Metro area: Hattiesburg, MS

#37. Ocean Springs

– Typical home value: $253,877

– 1-year price change: +$3,773 (+1.5%)

– 5-year price change: +$87,513 (+52.6%)

– Metro area: Gulfport-Biloxi, MS

#36. Mantee

– Typical home value: $184,652

– 1-year price change: +$3,828 (+2.1%)

– 5-year price change: data not available

– Metro area: Starkville, MS

#35. Como

– Typical home value: $148,039

– 1-year price change: +$4,047 (+2.8%)

– 5-year price change: +$46,726 (+46.1%)

– Metro area: Oxford, MS

#34. Robinsonville

– Typical home value: $161,177

– 1-year price change: +$4,070 (+2.6%)

– 5-year price change: data not available

– Metro area: Memphis, TN-MS-AR

#33. Canton

– Typical home value: $203,049

– 1-year price change: +$4,120 (+2.1%)

– 5-year price change: +$55,833 (+37.9%)

– Metro area: Jackson, MS

#32. Bruce

– Typical home value: $120,617

– 1-year price change: +$4,315 (+3.7%)

– 5-year price change: +$37,927 (+45.9%)

– Metro area: not in a metro area

#31. Horn Lake

– Typical home value: $188,144

– 1-year price change: +$4,343 (+2.4%)

– 5-year price change: +$72,681 (+62.9%)

– Metro area: Memphis, TN-MS-AR

#30. Sardis

– Typical home value: $136,674

– 1-year price change: +$4,536 (+3.4%)

– 5-year price change: +$55,323 (+68.0%)

– Metro area: not in a metro area

#29. Long Beach

– Typical home value: $223,195

– 1-year price change: +$4,638 (+2.1%)

– 5-year price change: +$70,621 (+46.3%)

– Metro area: Gulfport-Biloxi, MS

#28. Gulf Hills

– Typical home value: $226,158

– 1-year price change: +$5,010 (+2.3%)

– 5-year price change: +$72,342 (+47.0%)

– Metro area: Gulfport-Biloxi, MS

#27. Weir

– Typical home value: $111,629

– 1-year price change: +$5,265 (+4.9%)

– 5-year price change: data not available

– Metro area: not in a metro area

#26. Batesville

– Typical home value: $174,469

– 1-year price change: +$5,297 (+3.1%)

– 5-year price change: +$65,037 (+59.4%)

– Metro area: not in a metro area

#25. Terry

– Typical home value: $238,870

– 1-year price change: +$5,393 (+2.3%)

– 5-year price change: +$69,521 (+41.1%)

– Metro area: Jackson, MS

#24. Gulfport

– Typical home value: $189,742

– 1-year price change: +$5,547 (+3.0%)

– 5-year price change: +$62,605 (+49.2%)

– Metro area: Gulfport-Biloxi, MS

#23. Puckett

– Typical home value: $188,677

– 1-year price change: +$5,824 (+3.2%)

– 5-year price change: +$46,516 (+32.7%)

– Metro area: Jackson, MS

#22. Derma

– Typical home value: $82,030

– 1-year price change: +$5,879 (+7.7%)

– 5-year price change: data not available

– Metro area: not in a metro area

#21. Purvis

– Typical home value: $222,311

– 1-year price change: +$5,968 (+2.8%)

– 5-year price change: +$55,107 (+33.0%)

– Metro area: Hattiesburg, MS

#20. Coldwater

– Typical home value: $213,254

– 1-year price change: +$6,342 (+3.1%)

– 5-year price change: +$75,857 (+55.2%)

– Metro area: Memphis, TN-MS-AR

#19. Flora

– Typical home value: $259,725

– 1-year price change: +$6,488 (+2.6%)

– 5-year price change: +$64,715 (+33.2%)

– Metro area: Jackson, MS

#18. Hattiesburg

– Typical home value: $200,758

– 1-year price change: +$6,734 (+3.5%)

– 5-year price change: +$51,231 (+34.3%)

– Metro area: Hattiesburg, MS

#17. Saltillo

– Typical home value: $224,711

– 1-year price change: +$6,873 (+3.2%)

– 5-year price change: +$62,622 (+38.6%)

– Metro area: Tupelo, MS

#16. Byram

– Typical home value: $203,656

– 1-year price change: +$7,389 (+3.8%)

– 5-year price change: +$66,636 (+48.6%)

– Metro area: Jackson, MS

#15. Senatobia

– Typical home value: $221,529

– 1-year price change: +$7,705 (+3.6%)

– 5-year price change: +$74,120 (+50.3%)

– Metro area: Memphis, TN-MS-AR

#14. Diberville

– Typical home value: $167,902

– 1-year price change: +$7,813 (+4.9%)

– 5-year price change: +$57,647 (+52.3%)

– Metro area: Gulfport-Biloxi, MS

#13. Paris

– Typical home value: $241,025

– 1-year price change: +$8,000 (+3.4%)

– 5-year price change: data not available

– Metro area: Oxford, MS

#12. Clinton

– Typical home value: $229,177

– 1-year price change: +$8,044 (+3.6%)

– 5-year price change: +$71,099 (+45.0%)

– Metro area: Jackson, MS

#11. Petal

– Typical home value: $210,985

– 1-year price change: +$8,775 (+4.3%)

– 5-year price change: +$58,437 (+38.3%)

– Metro area: Hattiesburg, MS

#10. Tupelo

– Typical home value: $187,926

– 1-year price change: +$8,796 (+4.9%)

– 5-year price change: +$55,182 (+41.6%)

– Metro area: Tupelo, MS

#9. Flowood

– Typical home value: $322,558

– 1-year price change: +$10,024 (+3.2%)

– 5-year price change: +$87,766 (+37.4%)

– Metro area: Jackson, MS

#8. Ridgeland

– Typical home value: $260,238

– 1-year price change: +$10,036 (+4.0%)

– 5-year price change: +$69,743 (+36.6%)

– Metro area: Jackson, MS

#7. Pearl

– Typical home value: $185,543

– 1-year price change: +$13,727 (+8.0%)

– 5-year price change: +$60,229 (+48.1%)

– Metro area: Jackson, MS

#6. Brandon

– Typical home value: $275,592

– 1-year price change: +$14,429 (+5.5%)

– 5-year price change: +$83,471 (+43.4%)

– Metro area: Jackson, MS

#5. Taylor

– Typical home value: $289,292

– 1-year price change: +$15,355 (+5.6%)

– 5-year price change: +$88,333 (+44.0%)

– Metro area: Oxford, MS

#4. Florence

– Typical home value: $231,243

– 1-year price change: +$16,858 (+7.9%)

– 5-year price change: +$69,911 (+43.3%)

– Metro area: Jackson, MS

#3. Madison

– Typical home value: $385,880

– 1-year price change: +$17,664 (+4.8%)

– 5-year price change: +$100,620 (+35.3%)

– Metro area: Jackson, MS

#2. Richland

– Typical home value: $205,135

– 1-year price change: +$18,017 (+9.6%)

– 5-year price change: +$66,652 (+48.1%)

– Metro area: Jackson, MS

#1. Oxford

– Typical home value: $323,993

– 1-year price change: +$32,820 (+11.3%)

– 5-year price change: +$87,132 (+36.8%)

– Metro area: Oxford, MS

This story features data reporting and writing by Elena Cox, and is part of a series utilizing data automation across 50 states.