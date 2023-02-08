Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Mississippi using data from Zillow. Cities are ranked by the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes as of December 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib. The most expensive city on the list has a typical home value of $575,969 which is 232% higher than the state average of $173,634.

Metros with the most cities in the top 30 in Mississippi

#1. Gulfport-Biloxi, MS: 8

#2. Jackson, MS: 7

#3. Memphis, TN-MS-AR: 6

#4. Oxford, MS: 2

#5. Columbus, MS: 1

#5. Greenville, MS: 1

#5. Hattiesburg, MS: 1

#5. Meridian, MS: 1

#5. Picayune, MS: 1

#5. Starkville, MS: 1

#5. Tupelo, MS: 1

Read on to see which cities made the list.

#30. Bay Saint Louis

– Typical home value: $212,288

– 1-year price change: nan%

– 5-year price change: +56.8%

– Metro area: Gulfport-Biloxi, MS

#29. Long Beach

– Typical home value: $215,635

– 1-year price change: +10.3%

– 5-year price change: +53.5%

– Metro area: Gulfport-Biloxi, MS

#28. Gulf Hills

– Typical home value: $217,776

– 1-year price change: +10.4%

– 5-year price change: +52.5%

– Metro area: Gulfport-Biloxi, MS

#27. Terry

– Typical home value: $217,983

– 1-year price change: +4.8%

– 5-year price change: +36.6%

– Metro area: Jackson, MS

#26. Florence

– Typical home value: $219,965

– 1-year price change: +7.9%

– 5-year price change: +39.6%

– Metro area: Jackson, MS

#25. Saltillo

– Typical home value: $221,757

– 1-year price change: +12.5%

– 5-year price change: +39.4%

– Metro area: Tupelo, MS

#24. Collinsville

– Typical home value: $223,208

– 1-year price change: +14.7%

– 5-year price change: +34.0%

– Metro area: Meridian, MS

#23. Diamondhead

– Typical home value: $227,055

– 1-year price change: +14.4%

– 5-year price change: +42.0%

– Metro area: Gulfport-Biloxi, MS

#22. Caledonia

– Typical home value: $227,198

– 1-year price change: +12.1%

– 5-year price change: +47.3%

– Metro area: Columbus, MS

#21. Carriere

– Typical home value: $227,381

– 1-year price change: +13.6%

– 5-year price change: +38.8%

– Metro area: Picayune, MS

#20. Saucier

– Typical home value: $227,585

– 1-year price change: +10.0%

– 5-year price change: +42.8%

– Metro area: Gulfport-Biloxi, MS

#19. Taylor

– Typical home value: $232,846

– 1-year price change: +12.5%

– 5-year price change: +33.5%

– Metro area: Oxford, MS

#18. Walls

– Typical home value: $234,785

– 1-year price change: +17.0%

– 5-year price change: +73.6%

– Metro area: Memphis, TN-MS-AR

#17. Flora

– Typical home value: $235,135

– 1-year price change: +5.9%

– 5-year price change: +33.6%

– Metro area: Jackson, MS

#16. Sumrall

– Typical home value: $235,685

– 1-year price change: +11.7%

– 5-year price change: +38.3%

– Metro area: Hattiesburg, MS

#15. Starkville

– Typical home value: $238,526

– 1-year price change: +13.4%

– 5-year price change: +28.0%

– Metro area: Starkville, MS

#14. Ocean Springs

– Typical home value: $250,888

– 1-year price change: +11.8%

– 5-year price change: +57.8%

– Metro area: Gulfport-Biloxi, MS

#13. Lynchburg

– Typical home value: $251,213

– 1-year price change: +10.7%

– 5-year price change: +71.3%

– Metro area: Memphis, TN-MS-AR

#12. Ridgeland

– Typical home value: $259,443

– 1-year price change: +11.2%

– 5-year price change: +38.0%

– Metro area: Jackson, MS

#11. Vancleave

– Typical home value: $261,113

– 1-year price change: +14.1%

– 5-year price change: +55.6%

– Metro area: Gulfport-Biloxi, MS

#10. Brandon

– Typical home value: $264,238

– 1-year price change: +9.8%

– 5-year price change: +42.0%

– Metro area: Jackson, MS

#9. Southaven

– Typical home value: $266,562

– 1-year price change: +12.0%

– 5-year price change: +72.7%

– Metro area: Memphis, TN-MS-AR

#8. Oxford

– Typical home value: $276,086

– 1-year price change: +13.5%

– 5-year price change: +38.3%

– Metro area: Oxford, MS

#7. Flowood

– Typical home value: $287,230

– 1-year price change: +8.6%

– 5-year price change: +39.5%

– Metro area: Jackson, MS

#6. Pass Christian

– Typical home value: $295,300

– 1-year price change: +11.9%

– 5-year price change: +55.3%

– Metro area: Gulfport-Biloxi, MS

#5. Olive Branch

– Typical home value: $332,867

– 1-year price change: +9.9%

– 5-year price change: +64.3%

– Metro area: Memphis, TN-MS-AR

#4. Hernando

– Typical home value: $336,741

– 1-year price change: +9.1%

– 5-year price change: +59.0%

– Metro area: Memphis, TN-MS-AR

#3. Nesbit

– Typical home value: $351,666

– 1-year price change: +9.5%

– 5-year price change: +56.4%

– Metro area: Memphis, TN-MS-AR

#2. Madison

– Typical home value: $368,851

– 1-year price change: +11.9%

– 5-year price change: +35.6%

– Metro area: Jackson, MS

#1. Greenville

– Typical home value: $575,969

– 1-year price change: +13.1%

– 5-year price change: +72.6%

– Metro area: Greenville, MS

