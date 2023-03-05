Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Mississippi using data from Zillow. Cities are ranked by the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes as of January 2023. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib. The most expensive city on the list has a typical home value of $1,451,059, which is 119% higher than the state average of $163,052.

Metros with the most cities in the top 30 in Mississippi

#1. Gulfport-Biloxi, MS: 9

#2. Jackson, MS: 8

#3. Memphis, TN-MS-AR: 7

#4. Oxford, MS: 2

#5. Hattiesburg, MS: 1

#5. Picayune, MS: 1

#5. Starkville, MS: 1

#5. Tupelo, MS: 1

Read on to see which cities made the list.

You may also like: Counties with the most born-and-bred residents in Mississippi

Stacker

#30. Biloxi

– Typical home value: $207,525

– 1-year price change: +5.9%

– 5-year price change: +48.3%

– Metro area: Gulfport-Biloxi, MS

Stacker

#29. Long Beach

– Typical home value: $207,940

– 1-year price change: +8.0%

– 5-year price change: +52.9%

– Metro area: Gulfport-Biloxi, MS

Stacker

#28. Clinton

– Typical home value: $208,417

– 1-year price change: +8.1%

– 5-year price change: +45.1%

– Metro area: Jackson, MS

Stacker

#27. Saucier

– Typical home value: $210,189

– 1-year price change: +1.8%

– 5-year price change: +36.8%

– Metro area: Gulfport-Biloxi, MS

Stacker

#26. Saltillo

– Typical home value: $210,388

– 1-year price change: +4.0%

– 5-year price change: +34.9%

– Metro area: Tupelo, MS

You may also like: Ecosystem imbalance in the Mississippi National River and Recreation Area: How climate change has affected Mississippi

Stacker

#25. Florence

– Typical home value: $212,588

– 1-year price change: +7.6%

– 5-year price change: +38.0%

– Metro area: Jackson, MS

Stacker

#24. Terry

– Typical home value: $212,822

– 1-year price change: +7.3%

– 5-year price change: +46.0%

– Metro area: Jackson, MS

Stacker

#23. Walls

– Typical home value: $213,495

– 1-year price change: +8.6%

– 5-year price change: +48.7%

– Metro area: Memphis, TN-MS-AR

Stacker

#22. Gulf Hills

– Typical home value: $214,289

– 1-year price change: +7.4%

– 5-year price change: +46.3%

– Metro area: Gulfport-Biloxi, MS

Stacker

#21. Byhalia

– Typical home value: $217,818

– 1-year price change: +6.4%

– 5-year price change: +55.4%

– Metro area: Memphis, TN-MS-AR

You may also like: Highest-earning cities in Mississippi

Stacker

#20. Carriere

– Typical home value: $219,102

– 1-year price change: +5.0%

– 5-year price change: -5.0%

– Metro area: Picayune, MS

Stacker

#19. Sumrall

– Typical home value: $222,072

– 1-year price change: +0.9%

– 5-year price change: +32.7%

– Metro area: Hattiesburg, MS

Stacker

#18. Bay Saint Louis

– Typical home value: $230,343

– 1-year price change: +8.3%

– 5-year price change: +69.2%

– Metro area: Gulfport-Biloxi, MS

Stacker

#17. Taylor

– Typical home value: $231,259

– 1-year price change: +4.5%

– 5-year price change: +41.1%

– Metro area: Oxford, MS

Stacker

#16. Starkville

– Typical home value: $231,347

– 1-year price change: +3.5%

– 5-year price change: +29.7%

– Metro area: Starkville, MS

You may also like: Best colleges in Mississippi

Stacker

#15. Diamondhead

– Typical home value: $232,790

– 1-year price change: +7.1%

– 5-year price change: +48.5%

– Metro area: Gulfport-Biloxi, MS

Stacker

#14. Vancleave

– Typical home value: $233,388

– 1-year price change: +6.1%

– 5-year price change: +37.9%

– Metro area: Gulfport-Biloxi, MS

Stacker

#13. Lynchburg

– Typical home value: $237,168

– 1-year price change: +4.1%

– 5-year price change: +37.4%

– Metro area: Memphis, TN-MS-AR

Stacker

#12. Ocean Springs

– Typical home value: $238,606

– 1-year price change: +8.0%

– 5-year price change: +57.4%

– Metro area: Gulfport-Biloxi, MS

Stacker

#11. Flora

– Typical home value: $238,951

– 1-year price change: +5.3%

– 5-year price change: +34.2%

– Metro area: Jackson, MS

You may also like: Highest rated beer in Mississippi

Stacker

#10. Southaven

– Typical home value: $247,721

– 1-year price change: +7.3%

– 5-year price change: +56.2%

– Metro area: Memphis, TN-MS-AR

Stacker

#9. Ridgeland

– Typical home value: $249,039

– 1-year price change: +7.4%

– 5-year price change: +37.9%

– Metro area: Jackson, MS

Stacker

#8. Brandon

– Typical home value: $256,183

– 1-year price change: +7.1%

– 5-year price change: +40.5%

– Metro area: Jackson, MS

Stacker

#7. Pass Christian

– Typical home value: $271,009

– 1-year price change: +2.7%

– 5-year price change: +43.3%

– Metro area: Gulfport-Biloxi, MS

Stacker

#6. Oxford

– Typical home value: $274,192

– 1-year price change: +6.6%

– 5-year price change: +35.7%

– Metro area: Oxford, MS

You may also like: Where people in Mississippi are moving to most

Stacker

#5. Flowood

– Typical home value: $291,243

– 1-year price change: +6.7%

– 5-year price change: +38.8%

– Metro area: Jackson, MS

Stacker

#4. Olive Branch

– Typical home value: $313,825

– 1-year price change: +6.0%

– 5-year price change: +48.9%

– Metro area: Memphis, TN-MS-AR

Stacker

#3. Hernando

– Typical home value: $315,006

– 1-year price change: +7.0%

– 5-year price change: +48.1%

– Metro area: Memphis, TN-MS-AR

Stacker

#2. Nesbit

– Typical home value: $326,328

– 1-year price change: +6.1%

– 5-year price change: +38.1%

– Metro area: Memphis, TN-MS-AR

Stacker

#1. Madison

– Typical home value: $357,532

– 1-year price change: +7.5%

– 5-year price change: +33.1%

– Metro area: Jackson, MS

You may also like: Most rural counties in Mississippi