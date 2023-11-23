Purchasing a home is one of the most important investments there is. More than a place to live, homeownership is an asset with the potential to tremendously rise in value. But with home prices reaching record heights, affordability plays a huge role for buyers.

The typical home value in the United States was $347,972 in October, 2.3% higher than the year before.

High mortgage rates are also making monthly payments more expensive; as of Nov. 16, the 30-year fixed mortgage rate sits at 7.44%.

Although home prices have inflated all across the U.S., there are some cities that command a higher price tag than others. Location, size, age, and condition are all contributing factors to home value.

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Mississippi using data from Zillow. Cities are ranked by the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes as of October 2023. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib.

Metros with the most cities in the top 30 in Mississippi

#1. Gulfport-Biloxi, MS: 9

#2. Jackson, MS: 8

#3. Memphis, TN-MS-AR: 7

#4. Oxford, MS: 2

#5. Columbus, MS: 1

#5. Hattiesburg, MS: 1

#5. Picayune, MS: 1

#5. Starkville, MS: 1

#30. Kiln

– Typical home value: $224,413

– 1-year price change: -5.2%

– 5-year price change: +38.5%

– Metro area: Gulfport-Biloxi, MS

#29. Biloxi

– Typical home value: $224,489

– 1-year price change: +1.4%

– 5-year price change: +41.1%

– Metro area: Gulfport-Biloxi, MS

#28. Long Beach

– Typical home value: $225,245

– 1-year price change: +2.3%

– 5-year price change: +46.5%

– Metro area: Gulfport-Biloxi, MS

#27. Clinton

– Typical home value: $225,260

– 1-year price change: +4.0%

– 5-year price change: +46.1%

– Metro area: Jackson, MS

#26. Florence

– Typical home value: $228,844

– 1-year price change: +6.9%

– 5-year price change: +42.5%

– Metro area: Jackson, MS

#25. Walls

– Typical home value: $229,661

– 1-year price change: +0.6%

– 5-year price change: +53.7%

– Metro area: Memphis, TN-MS-AR

#24. Saucier

– Typical home value: $230,161

– 1-year price change: +0.7%

– 5-year price change: +37.2%

– Metro area: Gulfport-Biloxi, MS

#23. Caledonia

– Typical home value: $230,683

– 1-year price change: +1.8%

– 5-year price change: +32.5%

– Metro area: Columbus, MS

#22. Byhalia

– Typical home value: $233,432

– 1-year price change: +0.5%

– 5-year price change: +49.4%

– Metro area: Memphis, TN-MS-AR

#21. Terry

– Typical home value: $234,717

– 1-year price change: +2.7%

– 5-year price change: +41.2%

– Metro area: Jackson, MS

#20. Bay Saint Louis

– Typical home value: $236,101

– 1-year price change: -3.6%

– 5-year price change: +47.5%

– Metro area: Gulfport-Biloxi, MS

#19. Carriere

– Typical home value: $244,699

– 1-year price change: +2.0%

– 5-year price change: +16.4%

– Metro area: Picayune, MS

#18. Diamondhead

– Typical home value: $246,568

– 1-year price change: +0.3%

– 5-year price change: +51.6%

– Metro area: Gulfport-Biloxi, MS

#17. Lynchburg

– Typical home value: $246,849

– 1-year price change: +2.4%

– 5-year price change: +53.6%

– Metro area: Memphis, TN-MS-AR

#16. Sumrall

– Typical home value: $247,899

– 1-year price change: +4.3%

– 5-year price change: +35.6%

– Metro area: Hattiesburg, MS

#15. Starkville

– Typical home value: $248,103

– 1-year price change: +2.4%

– 5-year price change: +28.6%

– Metro area: Starkville, MS

#14. Ocean Springs

– Typical home value: $250,207

– 1-year price change: +2.2%

– 5-year price change: +52.8%

– Metro area: Gulfport-Biloxi, MS

#13. Vancleave

– Typical home value: $256,630

– 1-year price change: +1.2%

– 5-year price change: +41.1%

– Metro area: Gulfport-Biloxi, MS

#12. Flora

– Typical home value: $258,777

– 1-year price change: +4.0%

– 5-year price change: +34.1%

– Metro area: Jackson, MS

#11. Southaven

– Typical home value: $258,896

– 1-year price change: +0.5%

– 5-year price change: +57.7%

– Metro area: Memphis, TN-MS-AR

#10. Ridgeland

– Typical home value: $262,121

– 1-year price change: +3.7%

– 5-year price change: +36.2%

– Metro area: Jackson, MS

#9. Brandon

– Typical home value: $272,442

– 1-year price change: +4.7%

– 5-year price change: +41.7%

– Metro area: Jackson, MS

#8. Pass Christian

– Typical home value: $289,218

– 1-year price change: -1.1%

– 5-year price change: +39.4%

– Metro area: Gulfport-Biloxi, MS

#7. Taylor

– Typical home value: $298,190

– 1-year price change: +8.2%

– 5-year price change: +46.4%

– Metro area: Oxford, MS

#6. Flowood

– Typical home value: $318,664

– 1-year price change: +2.7%

– 5-year price change: +36.2%

– Metro area: Jackson, MS

#5. Oxford

– Typical home value: $323,813

– 1-year price change: +13.1%

– 5-year price change: +38.3%

– Metro area: Oxford, MS

#4. Olive Branch

– Typical home value: $325,826

– 1-year price change: -0.0%

– 5-year price change: +47.3%

– Metro area: Memphis, TN-MS-AR

#3. Hernando

– Typical home value: $326,012

– 1-year price change: +1.3%

– 5-year price change: +43.5%

– Metro area: Memphis, TN-MS-AR

#2. Nesbit

– Typical home value: $343,221

– 1-year price change: +1.2%

– 5-year price change: +41.1%

– Metro area: Memphis, TN-MS-AR

#1. Madison

– Typical home value: $389,530

– 1-year price change: +4.4%

– 5-year price change: +34.7%

– Metro area: Jackson, MS

This story features data reporting and writing by Elena Cox and is part of a series utilizing data automation across 50 states.