When the COVID-19 pandemic made millions of Americans remote workers, it also abruptly ended many of the commutes that bookend the workday. As some of those workers return to the office, conversations around the drawbacks of commutes have become more intense. For a while, those workers enjoyed more time in the morning and evening that wasn’t spent simply traveling to and from work—an unpaid portion of the day that ate up time and energy. And it’s not a small amount of time, either: Pre-pandemic, the average commute in the U.S. was a hair over 27 minutes one way, according to Census Bureau data. It was a record high. Cumulatively, 27 minutes each way translates to 54 minutes a day, or four-and-a-half hours per week. That’s 18 hours a month and 216 hours a year spent commuting.

Those who commute know it’s not particularly idyllic. While a very small portion of workers live in the ideal scenario—a short, walkable distance from the office, along a sidewalk that is presumably regularly shoveled in the winter and where the temperature doesn’t result in a sweaty arrival in the summer—most endure clogged roads, unpredictable public transit, and the frustrations that come with both. Of course, not all commutes are as bad as others, and some cities have better public transit and traffic flow.

Stacker compiled a list of the cities with the worst commutes in ‘+stateNameOg+’ using data from the Census Bureau. Cities with at least 5,000 working adults are ranked by the longest average commute time as of the 2021 5-year estimate.

You may also like: Cities with the fastest-growing home prices in Mississippi

Stacker

#25. Flowood

– Average time spent commuting to work: 16.3 minutes

– National rank: #2161



Stacker

#24. Hattiesburg

– Average time spent commuting to work: 16.4 minutes

– National rank: #2155



Stacker

#23. Starkville

– Average time spent commuting to work: 17.5 minutes

– National rank: #2042



Stacker

#22. Meridian

– Average time spent commuting to work: 18.5 minutes

– National rank: #1940



Stacker

#21. Pascagoula

– Average time spent commuting to work: 18.7 minutes

– National rank: #1922



You may also like: Best colleges in Mississippi

Stacker

#20. Ridgeland

– Average time spent commuting to work: 19.4 minutes

– National rank: #1847



Stacker

#19. Vicksburg

– Average time spent commuting to work: 19.5 minutes

– National rank: #1825



Stacker

#18. Columbus

– Average time spent commuting to work: 20 minutes

– National rank: #1754



Stacker

#17. Corinth

– Average time spent commuting to work: 20.1 minutes

– National rank: #1733



Stacker

#16. Oxford

– Average time spent commuting to work: 20.3 minutes

– National rank: #1698



You may also like: Best school districts in Mississippi

Stacker

#15. Long Beach

– Average time spent commuting to work: 21.4 minutes

– National rank: #1566



Stacker

#14. Biloxi

– Average time spent commuting to work: 21.5 minutes

– National rank: #1549



Stacker

#13. Pearl

– Average time spent commuting to work: 23.2 minutes

– National rank: #1319



Stacker

#12. Gautier

– Average time spent commuting to work: 23.6 minutes

– National rank: #1260



Stacker

#11. Madison

– Average time spent commuting to work: 24.6 minutes

– National rank: #1085



You may also like: Highest NFL draft picks from Mississippi

Stacker

#10. Clinton

– Average time spent commuting to work: 24.7 minutes

– National rank: #1071



Stacker

#9. Southaven

– Average time spent commuting to work: 24.8 minutes

– National rank: #1050



Stacker

#8. Olive Branch

– Average time spent commuting to work: 25.1 minutes

– National rank: #998



Stacker

#7. D’Iberville

– Average time spent commuting to work: 25.4 minutes

– National rank: #955



Stacker

#6. Hernando

– Average time spent commuting to work: 25.9 minutes

– National rank: #890



You may also like: See how low property taxes in Mississippi are

Stacker

#5. Horn Lake

– Average time spent commuting to work: 26.6 minutes

– National rank: #787



Stacker

#4. Laurel

– Average time spent commuting to work: 27 minutes

– National rank: #744



Stacker

#3. Ocean Springs

– Average time spent commuting to work: 29.1 minutes

– National rank: #488



Stacker

#2. Byram

– Average time spent commuting to work: 29.2 minutes

– National rank: #479



Stacker

#1. Jackson

– Average time spent commuting to work: 30 minutes

– National rank: #394



You may also like: Ferguson erupts: A major civil rights moment in Missouri