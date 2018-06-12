City of Vicksburg installs cameras to curb crime

Vicksburg is turning up the heat….on criminals.

The City placed cameras throughout town in an effort to help catch criminals and in order to stop crime before it happens.

The plan has been in the works for years but finally became a reality over the last several weeks while they installed the technology.

There are more than 100 cameras up so far and 50 more are scheduled for installation. All of the cameras are high definition.

The Police Department and 9-1-1 call center both have access to surveillance video.

“They’re monitored here at the police station and 911 24 hours a day. and now as 911 gets called they can look at the screen and can kinda be eyes on the ground for police as were responding and give us updated information also.”

Leaders are extremely proud of the new equipment. Any attempts to vandalize them will result in a felony.