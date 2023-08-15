QUITMAN, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks (MDWFP) announced temporary cabin closures for Clarkco State Park.

Starting Tuesday, September 5, 2023, Clarkco State Park will be closing six cabins in addition to the lodge and office for renovations.

This closure is in addition to full campsite closures at Percy Quin, Paul B. Johnson, and Roosevelt State Parks and aims to enhance the visitor experience by improving the facilities and accommodations within the park.

Despite the temporary closures, Clarkco State Park will be welcoming guests to stay at nine cabins and three duplexes. The office will still be open for visitors to check-in. In addition to overnight accommodations, the park’s day use is still available and open for exploration.

The temporary closures are expected to last up to one year. Guests will still be able to make reservations during the closure time.

To minimize any inconvenience caused by the closure, all guests with affected reservations will be contacted via call or email by Mississippi State Parks.