Clarke Fest to be held in September

QUITMAN, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Clarke County Chamber of Commerce announced the upcoming Clarke Fest will take place in September 2021. The festival was formerly known as the Clarke County Forestry & Wildlife Festival.

The event will be held at the Archusa Water Park in Quitman on Saturday, September 25. Activities will begin at 9:00 a.m. and will continue until 4:00 p.m. There will also be music, a car and truck show, arts and crafts, a bass tournament, a silent auction and food.

Booth spaces are available for Arts & Crafts, Trades, Industrial, Equipment Exhibits & Food Sales. The deadline for booth registration is September 17. For more information, contact the Clarke County Chamber of Commerce at 601-776-5701.