JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch (R-Miss.) announced a Clarksdale man was sentenced for human trafficking of a minor.

On July 31, 2023, Coahoma County Circuit Court Judge Charles E. Webster sentenced Darnell Dye to serve 25 years in prison, with 20 to serve day for day and 5 to serve in post-release supervision.

Dye was sentenced for human trafficking of a minor, tampering of a witness and other related crimes. He will be required to register as a sex offender.

Fitch’s office said Dye was arrested after receiving a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC).

If anyone has information about a child being sexually exploited online, they can report it to 1-800-THE-LOST (1-800-843-5678). They can also make a report online at www.cybertipline.org.