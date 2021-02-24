Class of 2020 improves Advanced Placement achievement rate, says MDE

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi’s graduating class of 2020 achieved a 38.2% qualifying score rate for Advanced Placement (AP) exams, according to the Mississippi Department of Education (MDE). Leaders said that’s an increase from the previous year’s achievement rate of 32.5%.

AP courses are college-level courses offered by trained high school teachers. Every qualifying AP score of 3, 4 or 5 entitles students to earn at least three college credits at any Mississippi public university or community college.

Among the class of 2020, 20.7% (5,235) of graduates took a total of 11,526 AP exams during their high school experience, according to the College Board’s AP Cohort Data Report for Class of 2020 issued on Wednesday. Though achievement on AP increased, the number of students taking AP exams declined. Among the class of 2019, 22.7% of graduates (5,801) of graduates took 13,178 AP exams.

Though the class of 2020 saw a drop in AP participation, overall, the number of Mississippi students taking AP courses and passing AP exams have both nearly doubled since 2013.

“The AP experience is an extremely valuable learning opportunity for students. It exposes students to college-level work and helps them develop the study skills they need to be successful in college,” said Dr. Carey Wright, state superintendent of education. “Students who earn qualifying scores on AP exams can reduce the cost of their college education.”