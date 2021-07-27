CleanSEED workshop addresses long-term success of sweet potato industry

Labor was one of the issues addressed in a late July workshop hosted by Mississippi State University as a team from across the country identified research needed to sustain the sweet potato industry. (Photo by MSU Extension Service/Kevin Hudson)

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) – In late July, 54 stakeholders from across the country met in person and remotely to discuss their perspectives on the best way to sustain the sweet potato industry.

The CleanSEED workshop was hosted by the Mississippi State University Extension Service and the Mississippi Agricultural and Forestry Experiment Station (MAFES). The event was held at the MSU campus and the MSU Pontotoc Ridge-Flatwoods Branch Experiment Station.

According to organizers, the workshop began with a tour of commercial greenhouses used to grow clean plants, a commercial packing shed and current research studies at the branch station.

Mark Shankle, a researcher and MAFES professor, said growers from California, North Carolina, Arkansas and Louisiana had the opportunity to see how Mississippi produces sweet potatoes and tour lab, greenhouse and field research.

“This event gave growers, researchers and industry personnel a chance to meet around a common interest and learn from each other,” Shankle said. “For three days, we were able to discuss the challenges facing the industry, hear about new ideas being explored in other states and share data from our states’ industry.”

Sweet potato growers and researchers from across the country met in Mississippi to map out industry needs for the coming years. Here, the group toured the Mississippi State University Pontotoc Ridge-Flatwoods Branch Experiment Station research sites. (Photo by MSU Extension Service/Kevin Hudson)

Mississippi ranks second in the United States in sweet potato acreage with a crop valued at $121 million in 2020. Most of the state’s approximately 29,500 acres of sweet potato production are in the Calhoun County area.

The focus of the event was to identify needs within the industry and compile that information so that grant applications can be made.

“Short-term goals of the CleanSEED workshop are to identify research and Extension objectives to enhance security for certified seed programs to threats such as disease, viruses and invasive pests,” Shankle said. “Longer term goals will identify ways to ensure a sustainable supply of sweet potatoes.”