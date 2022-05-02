CLEVELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – Cleveland has been named Mississippi’s newest certified retirement city under the Welcome Home Mississippi (WHM) program.

Administered by the Mississippi Development Authority (MDA), the goal of WHM is to attract retirees from around the country to communities throughout the state.

“MDA commends the city of Cleveland for taking the initiative to become a Welcome Home Mississippi retirement community. Retirees play a significant role in strengthening local economies, as they shop and dine locally and are active members of their communities. Cleveland is in the heart of the Mississippi Delta, the land of the blues, and boasts many unique attractions and events that cannot be replicated anywhere else,” said MDA Deputy Director Laura Hipp.

Cleveland joins the cities of Aberdeen, Brandon, Clinton, Hattiesburg, Madison, Natchez, Oxford, Picayune, Southaven, Starkville, Tupelo and Vicksburg in the WHM program.