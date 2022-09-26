OXFORD, Miss. (WJTV) – A 20-year-old Mississippi man was arrested in connection to an assault that happened in Oxford.

Oxford police said they responded to the Baptist Memorial Hospital – North Mississippi for a report of an assault on September 18. Videos posted on social media were collected at that time and the investigations division was notified.

The victim was then transported to Regional One Medical Center in Memphis, Tennessee.

Investigators spoke with witnesses, the suspect, and the victim regarding the incident. They said shortly after midnight on September 18, an altercation occurred in the vicinity of Fillmore Avenue. The victim was struck one time with a fist and fell to the ground and hit his head. His roommate came and picked him up and eventually took him to the emergency room.

On September 23, police said the victim signed an affidavit against Tyler Wright, 20, of Coldwater, for simple assault. On September 25, patrol officers located Wright, arrested him, and transported him to the Lafayette County Detention Center.

Wright was issued a $487 bond.