Officials at the University of Southern Mississippi once considered Gulf Park, the oceanside satellite campus in Long Beach, a “secret weapon” for increasing enrollment at the smallest of the state’s top-tier research universities.

But last fall, just 1,040 students were pursuing a degree at Gulf Park — a more than 50% drop from 2,297 students in 2011, according to data from USM.

The number of warm bodies in physical classroom seats at Gulf Park was even lower – just 862 students last fall, down from 1,438 in fall 2018. Mississippi Today has requested this statistic, called unique enrollment, going back to 2011, but USM did not provide it by press time.

The steep decline represents a missed opportunity to provide higher education to one of Mississippi’s fastest growing and economically vibrant regions, community members told the Institutions of Higher Learning Board of Trustees at a listening session on the Gulf Park campus last week.

“If you walk around, you really don’t see any students,” said Mahdi Razaz, a professor in Gulf Park’s School of Ocean Science and Engineering. “It’s a campus, but you really don’t see anyone. Why?”

Razaz’s answer: “We don’t have a sense of community here. We don’t see it as the University of Southern Miss.”

The general state of the 52-acre campus even drew condemnation from Tom Duff, a USM alumnus and the IHL board member leading the university’s ongoing presidential search. He told the audience at the listening session that when it comes to Gulf Park, USM “needs to do better.”

“I’m going to be blunt enough to tell you that one of the great travesties that we are concerned with at IHL is our lack of representation on the Mississippi Gulf Coast,” he said. “Frankly, we are embarrassed by it, and we want that corrected because this area is too important.”

A myriad of factors could be driving the enrollment decline, but it’s unclear how closely the university has evaluated the issue. USM hired a new enrollment chief in July named Randall Langston who has said he’s still getting to know the university.

At Gulf Park, “we are down probably on a lower ebb than what we’ve had in the past,” Langston said in an interview with Mississippi Today, but he did not identify any local factors that could be driving the enrollment decline.