JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The State Auditor’s Office published figures that show the trends of Mississippi college graduates.

Data showed that only half of all Mississippi’s public university graduates worked in the state three years after college.

According to State Auditor Shad White, the state invested more than $1.5 billion from its general fund into public university attendees from 2015 to 2018. Half of those students did not have a job in Mississippi by 2020. The data also appears to be worsening as time passes.

The report also noted which degree programs that were most likely and least likely to lead to employment in Mississippi three years after college.

Most likely:

Kindergarten/Preschool Education and Training

Social Science Teacher Education

Mathematics Teacher Education

Dental Hygiene/Hygienist

Social Studies teacher Education

Elementary Education and Teaching

English/Language Arts Teacher Education

Child Development

Registered Nursing/Registered Nurse

Least likely:

Hospitality/Administration/Management, General

Geology/Earth Science, General

Real Estate

Marketing, other

Drama and Dramatics/Theatre Arts, General

Business/Managerial Economics

Computer Engineering, General

Chemical Engineering

Chemistry. General

Philosophy

Additionally, the data showed that two-thirds (67%) of public university graduates worked within ten counties. Those include DeSoto, Lafayette, Lee, Oktibbeha, Madison, Rankin, Hinds, Lauderdale, Forrest and Harrison counties.

Read the full report here.