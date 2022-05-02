JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Monday, May 2, Mississippi Treasurer David McRae announced the 2022 College Savings Mississippi Art Contest winners with a reception at the Mississippi Museum of Art.

This year, more than 1,700 students competed for twelve scholarships by drawing a picture of what they wanted to become when they grew up.

First place winners will receive a $500 scholarship in the form of a Mississippi Affordable College Savings (MACS) account. Second place receives a $250 scholarship, and third place receives a $100 scholarship.

Twelve students and one teacher took home a combined $3,500 worth of scholarships during the event.

2022 ART CONTEST WINNERS

Age Group: Early Elementary (PreK-Grade 2)

1st Place: Brandon Chapman, Flowood Elementary School in Flowood

2nd Place: Allegra Browne, First Presbyterian Day School in Jackson

3rd Place: Atharva Mantri, Northeast Elementary School in Meridian

Age Group: Elementary (Grades 3-5)

1st Place: Amaan Joes Jemsheer, Pillow Academy in Greenwood

2nd Place: Hudson Presley, Ida B Wells APAC in Jackson

3rd Place: Abigail Carroll, Ocean Springs Upper Elementary in Ocean Springs

Age Group: Middle School (Grades 6-8)

1st Place: Abigail Zariah Moore, Oak Grove Middle School in Hattiesburg

2nd Place: Jaliyah Bell, Ida B Wells APAC in Jackson

3rd Place: Andre Clay, Ida B Wells APAC in Jackson (Award was accepted by teacher Renna Moore on behalf of Andre Clay)

Age Group: High School (Grades 9-12)