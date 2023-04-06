JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi Affordable College Savings (MACS) account holders now have access to a free, integrated prepaid debit card program.

On Thursday, State Treasurer David McRae announced that the program will make it easier than ever to use the account for qualified education expenses.

“We are excited about providing a seamless and safe payment method at no cost to our Mississippi students or their families,” said McRae. “Now, whether you’re purchasing books, study materials, education-related technology, or your college’s meal plan, MACS funds can be used with a simple swipe of the card.”

MACS account holders can now enroll and manage their MACS529 Card as an extension of their MACS account. Using a single login, and without having to work through any third-party intermediaries, account holders can view card balances and transaction history, as well as manage plan distributions.

According to McRae, the MACS529 Card can be used to pay for eligible education-related expenses, such as tuition, textbooks, and supplies. The card can be used anywhere Mastercard is accepted, in-store and online, providing families with a wide range of options for making college-related purchases.