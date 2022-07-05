STARKVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) – An oilfield and solid waste equipment manufacturer will locate operations in Starkville. The project is a $9.549 million corporate investment and will create 62 jobs.

Columbia Industries, LLC, is relocating to Starkville from Hillsboro, Oregon. The company specializes in the custom design and fabrication of oilfield equipment, including rig walking systems, fast-moving and self-propelled wheeled systems, module and camp trailers, pipe handling equipment and hydraulic power units. Columbia Industries’ solid waste equipment includes landfill tippers, fixed installation tippers, customized support tippers and truck dumpers.

The company is locating in the former Gulf State manufacturing facility in Starkville, where it will begin production in September 2022. The Mississippi Development Authority is providing assistance for building improvements. The city and county also are providing assistance with the project.

“Columbia Industries has been looking for a solid community and region to call home. As a company with a long history and a strong family culture, we believe the community we work in should have the same characteristics. Starkville and the surrounding counties have just that; cultural DNA that supports our mission and vision. We are extremely excited to close this deal and begin the journey with Oktibbeha County and Mississippi,” said Tom Moss, president of Columbia Industries.

Columbia Industries plans to fill the 62 jobs by the mid-2023.