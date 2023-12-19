STARKVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) – Starkville police arrested a 28-year-old Columbus man in connection to a kidnapping case.

Investigators said Ontario Nicholson was charged with kidnapping and simple domestic violence in connection to an incident that occurred on Saturday, December 16.

Nicholson has been accused of assaulting his former girlfriend at a home on Cox Loop before forcing her to leave with him. Police said the incident was discovered after a family member called 911 in Lowndes County.

Columbus police received the initial call and stopped the suspect’s vehicle at a gas station.

According to Starkville police, Nicholson was out on bond for a May 10, 2022, simple assault and a May 20, 2023, residential burglary and simple domestic violence arrest involving the same victim.