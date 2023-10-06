STARKVILLE, Miss (WJTV) – Mississippi State University (MSU) police announced a Columbus man was arrested for making a bomb threat against the university.

The false report of a bomb happened on Friday, August 25 on the Starkville campus.

MSU Police Chief Kenneth Rogers said Isaac Terrell Pryor, 36, of Columbus, was arrested on Thursday, October 5 without incident. The arrest came after an investigation by MSU police, the Mississippi Office of Homeland Security’s Analysis and Information Center, the Oktibbeha County Sheriff’s Office and the Starkville Police Department.

Rogers said persons convicted of false report of a bomb face a fine of up to $10,000 and 10 years in prison. The chief said Pryor may face additional charges as the investigation continues.

The anonymous threat was reported to MSU police just before 6:30 p.m. on August 25 by text message. Acting on that threat, Maroon Alert emergency notifications were sent to the MSU community to evacuate Hathorn, Hull, Nunnelee and Sessums halls. The buildings were inspected and cleared by MSU Police and specially trained K-9s.

MSU Police secured the area and swept buildings searching for the alleged device, with the assistance of the Oktibbeha County Sheriff’s Office. No suspicious device was found.