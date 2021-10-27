Columbus man arrested in Mississippi, charged with false bomb report

BILOXI, Miss. (WRBL) – A Columbus man has been arrested on felony charges in Mississippi. According to a news release from the Biloxi Police Department, Marcus Tyrone Geddis was arrested on Oct. 27, 2021, following an investigation into a bomb threat at a retail business.

According to police, on Oct. 19, 2021, a threat was made by telephone to a business in the 2600 block of CT Switzer Drive in Biloxi.

Police say the caller, now identified as Geddis, called the business and said there was a bomb in the dressing room. Police were called and responded to to the scene. It was determined there was no bomb.

Geddis has been booked into the Harrison County Adult Detention Center on a $25,000 bond.

The Biloxi Police Department is asking anyone with information on this case to contact the Biloxi Police Department Criminal Investigation Division (228) 435-6112, Biloxi Police Department Dispatch (228) 392-0641, Biloxi Police Criminal Intelligence Unit ciu@biloxi.ms.us, Mississippi Crime Stoppers (877) 787-5898