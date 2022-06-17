JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The combined jackpots for Powerball Mega Millions and Mississippi Match 5 are more than $550 million.

The Mega Millions jackpot for Friday, June 17 is about $273 million. The Powerball jackpot for Saturday, June 18 is $279 million. The Saturday, June 18 jackpot for Mississippi Match 5 is $500,000.

A Mississippi Lottery player recently won $50,000 from the June 15 Powerball drawing. The numbers drawn were 19-28-41-42-51 with a Powerball of 07 and a Power Play of 2x. The player purchased the ticket from Racetrac #2483 on Lorraine Road in Gulfport.

Seven players turned initial non-winning tickets into big wins, claiming more than $400,000 from the recent 2nd Chance promotional drawing.

The June 6 drawing included:

$200,00 – A Madison man won from a $10 Winter Winnings scratch-off game purchased from Circle K #2723743 on Main Street in Madison.

– A Madison man won from a $10 Winter Winnings scratch-off game purchased from Circle K #2723743 on Main Street in Madison. $100,000 – A Lumberton woman won from a $5 Diamond Mine 10X scratch-off game purchased from Keith’s Superstore #122 on Highway 11 in Purvis.

– A Lumberton woman won from a $5 Diamond Mine 10X scratch-off game purchased from Keith’s Superstore #122 on Highway 11 in Purvis. $50,000 – A West Point man won from a $2 Jumbo Bucks scratch-off game purchased from Tobacco N Beverage Discount on Highway 145 in Aberdeen.

– A West Point man won from a $2 Jumbo Bucks scratch-off game purchased from Tobacco N Beverage Discount on Highway 145 in Aberdeen. $20,000 – A Tupelo man won from a $2 Joker’s Wild scratch-off game purchased from Sprint Mart #37 on McCullough Boulevard in Tupelo.

– A Tupelo man won from a $2 Joker’s Wild scratch-off game purchased from Sprint Mart #37 on McCullough Boulevard in Tupelo. $20,000 – A Columbus woman won from a $2 Triple 7s scratch-off game purchased from Sprint Mart #4112 on Highway 69 South in Columbus.

– A Columbus woman won from a $2 Triple 7s scratch-off game purchased from Sprint Mart #4112 on Highway 69 South in Columbus. $7,000 – Yet to be claimed from a $1 Lucky 7’s scratch-off game purchased from Dandy Dan’s #512 on Highway 49 in Hattiesburg.

– from a $1 Lucky 7’s scratch-off game purchased from Dandy Dan’s #512 on Highway 49 in Hattiesburg. $5,000 – A Jasper County woman won from a $1 5X the Cash scratch-off game purchased from Short Stop #4 on Highway 15 in Bay Springs.

Players have the option to enter non-winning tickets for an opportunity to win a top prize with 2nd Chance games.

The next Summer of Fun promotional drawing will be on Monday, June 20. Six more drawings will be held. The last will be on September 1 the 2022 Tracker bass boat grand prize.

Participate in the promotional by signing up as a Mississippi Lottery Insider here.