Commissioner Andy Gipson hosts Agriculture Technology Roundtable

Commissioner Andy Gipson hosted an Agriculture Technology Roundtable discussion with farmers, university officials, legislators and industry stakeholders at Mississippi State University’s Delta Research and Extension Center in Stoneville to discuss the vital role that technology plays in agriculture. (Courtesy: MDAC)

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Tuesday, the Mississippi Commissioner of Agriculture and Commerce Andy Gipson hosted an Agriculture Technology Roundtable discussion with farmers, university officials, legislators and industry stakeholders at Mississippi State University’s (MSU) Delta Research and Extension Center (DREC).

“The future of agriculture, Mississippi’s top industry, is driven heavily by the introduction and adoptions of new technologies,” said Gipson. “This roundtable provided us the opportunity to bring together various stakeholders to discuss the vital role technology plays in agriculture and its importance to the industry and farmers’ bottom lines.”

Panelists included Pete Nelson, executive director of AgLaunch in Memphis, Tenn., who discussed the AgLauch’s efforts to grow ag tech startups and build collaborative farmer networks across the surrounding region. Dee Boykin of the Southern Soil & Plant Lab, LLC, in Yazoo City, also discussed various agriculture technology practices used by farmers including aerial imagery, drones and variable rate applications, as well as the challenges faced by farmers with inadequate broadband access.