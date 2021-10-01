Commissioner Bailey offers cybersecurity tips to businesses

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – In wake of National Cybersecurity Awareness Month, Public Service Commissioner Brent Bailey is advising businesses and utility operators to implement cybersecurity protection planning and deployment to protect against cyber-based threats.

Over the last few decades, rapid advancements in technology have transformed the energy sector, especially electricity, and the pace of the change is not slowing down, according to Bailey.

“Our outreach focuses on how the advancements in technology and increased access points to operating systems requires companies to be proactive in the protection of critical infrastructure,” Bailey said. “The key message is that businesses, operators and regulators of all types and sizes, must understand cyber-based risks and how to defend against them.”

