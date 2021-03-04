Commissioner Gipson announces new Mississippi Agriculture Youth Council

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Thursday, Commissioner of Agriculture and Commerce Andy Gipson announced the Mississippi Department of Agriculture and Commerce (MDAC) will launch the new Mississippi Agriculture Youth Council.

The goal of the council is to provide students interested in the agriculture industry an experience that cultivates leadership and career development while developing the potential workforce for Mississippi. Any public, private or homeschool students can apply to become a member, and final applicants will be chosen by representatives at MDAC.

“I am so excited to launch the first-ever Mississippi Agriculture Youth Council,” said Gipson. “As the future of agriculture in our state, we are proud to give these students the opportunity to develop leadership, advocacy and employability skills through professional development, industry exposure and experiential learning in a variety of agriculture careers. So, I want to invite any youth leaders and students interested in the agriculture industry to apply for this incredible opportunity to serve during your senior year of high school. We will choose 12-15 students as members to serve on the Council for one year.”

Eligibility Requirements:

grade student during the 2021-2022 school year. Current 11 graders in the 2020-2021 school year may apply to serve during the upcoming school year. Any public, private or homeschool students may apply.

Students must exhibit an interest, passion and/or experiences in agriculture.

All applications are due by Thursday, April 1, 2021. Semifinalists will be notified by April 15, 2021. Final interviews will be held virtually, and 12-15 youth leaders will be announced by Friday, May 14, 2021.

Click here to apply.